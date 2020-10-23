Kevin Hart's First Produced Stand-Up Comedy Special Coming Nov. 13

AFFION CROCKETT: MIRROR II SOCIETY.

Laugh Out Loud, Kevin Hart's comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company, announced today its first original solo stand-up special, "AFFION CROCKETT: MIRROR II SOCIETY" is coming to LOL Network streaming and audio channels on Nov. 13.

From the hilarious mind of comedian, multi-hyphenate entertainer Affion Crockett (The Wedding Ringer, Pixels, A Haunted House), "MIRROR II SOCIETY" marks the first long-form special from the accomplished actor, writer, dancer, rapper, comedian, and Internet sensation (50 million views on YouTube) offering a relentless barrage of jokes and physical humor as he dives into his hilarious experiences growing up as a dancer, coming to grips with getting older, relationships, politics and much more.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be the first comedian to launch a solo stand-up special on Laugh Out Loud," said Affion Crockett. "We put a ton of work into this for the culture and being able to partner with LOL to bring 'Mirror II Society' to the masses is a vibe. Plus, Kevin Hart promised me a Lambo if this does numbers."

Consumers can watch, listen and laugh with Crockett across the robust LOL Network including: Pluto TV, XUMO and SiriusXM starting November 13th - with additional rollouts to continue through the year.

"Affion's unique mix of dynamic humor and infectious energy is a breath of fresh air, and we couldn't be more excited to launch our first long-form stand-up special with Affion," said Kevin Hart, CEO of Laugh Out Loud. "We're rolling out the red carpet for Affion across all of our divisions: LOL Network, LOL X, LOL Audio and LOL Studios, further illustrating how we are finding new ways to deliver comedy in color, whenever and wherever."

"MIRROR II SOCIETY" is directed by Delmar Washington. Affion Crockett, Nynese Smoot, and all serve as executive producers. The special was financed and produced in partnership with Washington and Crockett's production companies, Ximen Media Group and Lejan Entertainment respectively.

Timed to the debut of "MIRROR II SOCIETY" Laugh Out Loud's experiential division, LOL X will host two drive-in screenings of "MIRROR II SOCIETY" in partnership with BlackFilm.com. LOL X presents Comedy In Color At The Drive-In with BlackFilm.com will take place in Atlanta (11/13) and Los Angeles (11/14). Each stop will feature a special sneak-peak of the stand-up special followed by the screening of classic Black films Boomerang (Atlanta) and Harlem Nights (Los Angeles). For more information, complimentary tickets and to view the full schedule please visit BlackFilm.com



Affion Crockett is one of the most versatile entertainers around, as an accomplished actor,

writer, dancer, rapper, comedian, music producer, and director. Affion's comedy skills have also resulted in roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm, black-ish, The Comedians as well as his own sketch comedy show for FOX called 'In the Flow with Affion Crockett,' which was also executive produced by Jamie Foxx.

Photo Credit: Affion Crockett

