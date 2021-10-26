Kevin Hart Returns for COLD AS BALLS Talk Show Season 5

Laugh Out Loud, the global comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart, announces the return of the Internet's biggest sports talk show, Cold As Balls, with season five, produced by OBB Pictures and LOL Studios, with returning sponsor, Old Spice.

Returning to the Locker Room following last season's outdoor, socially-distanced stadium-theme, season five will bring us back to the original locker room where it all began. The newest season will feature more of the real and hilarious conversations that lead to jaw-dropping revelations with top athletes and personalities, including Michael Strahan, Calvin Johnson, Chloe Kim, Jerry Rice, The Undertaker, and more.

The new season kicks off on Tuesday, October 26th with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl Anthony Towns, as he reflects on his journey to the NBA, and how his family's struggles growing up inspired him to go after his dreams. He also discusses his imaginary friend on the court - Karlito - and reveals that the hardest player he's ever had to play against is himself.

"Bringing humor and authenticity into real conversation is one of the reasons Cold As Balls has been such a success over the past four seasons," says Kevin Hart. "This season we're excited to be back in our original locker room setup as we deliver more laughs and ice cold truths with some of the biggest superstars and legends in the game."

"Kevin and our guests seemed way too refreshed by the ice tubs outdoors last season so it was the perfect time to get back into the locker room," said Michael D. Ratner, OBB's Founder and CEO. "Thanks to Kevin and the genuine and hilarious heart of this show, we've built a massive audience over the years that we're very proud of - it's time to reunite with the incredible fans for season 5."

Michael D. Ratner and Sean Thomas Spencer created the series in 2017 with Ratner serving as Executive Producer and showrunner alongside Kfir Goldberg. Ratner continues to direct all episodes with OBB producing alongside LOL Studios. Hart, Laugh Out Loud CEO Jeff Clanagan, COO Thai Randolph, Candice Wilson Cherry, Dave Becky, and OBB's Scott Ratner and Andy Mininger also Executive Produce, with producer Tina Maher.

Old Spice, with its long history of helping men navigate the seas of manhood, returns for a fifth season as presenting sponsor. The men's grooming brand, brings its commitment to long-lasting sweat protection and freshness and looks forward to partnering with Hart and Laugh Out Loud for another ice-cold season featuring some of the biggest names in sports.

"Old Spice is excited to return to the ice tub with Kevin," said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice vice president at Procter & Gamble. "We are excited to continue connecting fans with our favorite athletes for more interviews, more hilarious stories and more ridiculously long-lasting Old Spice products."

Cold As Balls has captivated and humored audiences since its premiere in 2018, earning over 1.34B+ views to date. The franchise quickly became one of the most-watched series across the Internet and an instant breakout success with guests LaVar Ball and Blake Griffin in season one, and continued to see episodes trending #1 Worldwide on YouTube throughout each recurring season with guests such as two-time NBA Champion Lamar Odom, "Fortnite" legend Ninja, WWE champions the Bella Twins, NFL stars Russell Wilson and Donovan McNabb, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, wrestling icon Ric Flair, and others.

Watch the trailer here: