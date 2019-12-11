Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado Join in LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE

After their unforgettable live performances charmed audiences last May, all-star cast members Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz are set to reprise their iconic "All in the Family" roles as Archie and Edith Bunker, Gloria Stivic and Meathead in "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times,'" set to return to ABC on Wednesday, Dec. 18 (8:00 p.m. EST). Esteemed cast members joining the "All in the Family" cast include Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado. This holiday-inspired live event produced by Sony Pictures Television will recreate installments of Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin's Emmy® Award-winning series "All in the Family" and groundbreaking sitcom "Good Times," created by Mike Evans, Eric Monte and developed by Lear. Talent taking on the iconic roles featured in "Good Times" will be announced at a later date.

"Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times'" will be produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D'Arconville, Simpson Street and Sony Pictures Television. Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows will executive produce, with Pam Fryman and Andy Fisher set to direct the live show.

ABC's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" was nominated for three Emmy Awards and took home the prize for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The premiere of ABC's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" on Wednesday, May 22, averaged 14.29 million Total Viewers and a 2.86 rating in Adults 18-49 across all platforms after 35 days of TV playback. The show also reached 23.5 million Total Viewers for its original Wednesday broadcast and two encore airings on Saturday, May 25, and Saturday, Aug. 17.





