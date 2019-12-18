Kelsey Grammer Joins MONEY PLANE

Deadline reports that Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, and Denise Richards have joined the cast of upcoming thriller "Money Plane."

Adam Copeland will also star in the film, which will be directed by Andrew Lawrence. Lawrence penned the script with TIm Schaaf.

The film follows a professional thief (Copeland) who must rob an underworld criminal casino on an airplane to settle a debt with his ruthless employer (Grammer). While the heist unfolds in midair, the second man on the ground (Jane) uncovers a sinister double cross that threatens everything.

Kelsey Grammer played Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers and Frasier for two decades. He has won five Emmy Awards, three GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and a Tony Award nomination in 2010 for his performance in La Cages aux Folles.

Read the original story on Deadline.





