Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Sean Astin Star in CHARMING THE HEARTS OF MEN

Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios Company has acquired the North American distribution rights to Charming the Hearts of Men, an indie dramedy that stars Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Sean Astin, Aml Ameen and Diane Ladd. A Theatrical and on-demand release is slated for August 13th, 2021.



The S.E. DeRose's scripted and directed film, set during the politically charged 60s, gives us a glance back to the historic legislation which allowed opportunities and protections never before afforded to women. Played out in juke joints, fading plantation life and the Halls of Congress, Charming the Hearts of Men is a heartfelt and unique look at life, family and friendships in a small, Southern town where the eccentric characters tell all sides of the complex story of race and gender in America. DeRose refers to the film as a 'romanic romp thru a political time'.



Producer Richard T Lewis commented: "Charming the Heart of Men is a story of the dawning awareness of the central character during the dawning awareness of a nation. Many of the issues faced in 1964 are the same issues the world is dealing with today."



Jill Marie Jones, Tina Ilev, Courtney Gaines, Starletta DePois, Pauline Dyer, Curtis Hamilton, Henry Saners, Justice Leak, Tom Shanley round out the cast.



Manager of acquisitions Brett Rogalsky of Gravitas Ventures negotiated the distribution deal with producers Richard T Lewis and Susan DeRose of High Hopes Productions.