Kelsea Ballerini, Isaac Mizrahi & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16; Watch the Trailer

MTV has revealed the star-studded lineup of guest judges who will join Emmy® award-winning host RuPaul and mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison for the 16th season.

The network also released the gagworthy trailer for the upcoming season, featuring Academy Award® and Golden Globe® Award-winning actress and producer Charlize Theron and acclaimed musician Becky G as guest judges in the two-episode premiere airing on Friday, January 5th and Friday, January 12th. Episodes will follow the 90-minute format and air Fridays at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV.

This season’s guest judges also include Adam Shankman, Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt + Aino Jawo), Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Season 16 of “Drag Race” will feature 14 queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000, served by Cash App. The previously announced cast of queens include Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, CA), Dawn (Brooklyn, NY), Geneva Karr (Brownsville, TX), Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Los Angeles, CA), Megami (Brooklyn, NY), Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Miami, FL), Mirage (Las Vegas, NV), Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL), Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), Plasma (New York, NY), Q (Kansas City, MO), Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA), and Xunami Muse (New York, NY).

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as Executive Producer for MTV and Julie Ha serves as Supervising Producer.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” sponsors include Cash App, Olay Body, Smirnoff, and ViiV Healthcare.

Watch the new trailer here: