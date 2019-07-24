Keenen Ivory Wayans Signs On as Showrunner for THE LAST O.G.

TBS has tapped writer, director and producer Keenen Ivory Wayans to serve as showrunner on season three of The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. Co-created and executive-produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele, The Last O.G. launched as cable's #1 comedy in 2018 and continues to be a ratings success with season two reaching a multiplatform audience of 32.5 million viewers thus far. Wayans, a New York native, will also direct four episodes in the newest season of the Brooklyn-centric comedy series.



"I'm thrilled and excited to be working with such a great cast, team of producers and reuniting with Tracy Morgan," said Wayans. "Together we're all going to take the show to the next level."



Wayans is best known for creating, executive producing and hosting the influential Emmy-winning sketch comedy series In Living Color. The groundbreaking variety show introduced audiences to a new type of comedy while smashing cultural barriers and launching the careers of Jamie Foxx and Jim Carrey, among others. Wayans additional credits include directing the highly successful feature films White Chicks, Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, co-writing Hollywood Shuffle with actor/director Robert Townsend, and co-producing Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.



"We can't wait to see where Keenen takes this series next," said Brett Weitz , general manager of TBS, TNT and truTV. "It's honestly a dream scenario to work with one of the true trail-blazers of social humor; he's the perfect fit for The Last O.G."



The Last O.G. is executive-produced by Wayans and Tracy Morgan; Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions; Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company; and Joel Zadakof Artists First.





