Katie Hannigan Announces Debut Comedy Album 'Feeling of Emptiness'

Comedian and writer KATIE HANNIGAN will release her debut comedy album 'FEELING OF EMPTINESS' on MARCH 18.

Katie returned to her homestate of Indiana to record her favorite hits from her past 12 years as a comedian in NYC and is self-producing the 19 track album full of her hilarious insights and experiences. KATIE made her late night debut on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and has appeared on Comedy Central in addition to being a New Face at Just For Laughs Montreal.

She has also appeared on The Travel Channel, MTV, and HBO Max, and regularly performs around NY at New York Comedy Club, Stand Up New York, and The Comedy Cellar.

Katie co-hosts the comedic lifestyle podcast Lady Journey and its companion blog with comic Sarah Tollemache. She wrote "Death Hacks", an original horror comedy series, with Augenblick Studios for SnapChat and her web series "Moments in Time'' was a finalist in the 2020 Yes And Laughter Lab series.

Katie developed a game show, "Miss Information", for the History Channel, and collaborated with Corinne Fisher in the 2015 FringeNYC show The Comedienne Project.