Kathy GarverÂ From

Last week, the cast of forthcoming web series, Aunt Cissy came together for a theatrical table read. The cast read the entire first season episodes of the series to an invited industry guest list. The reading was held at The Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood, CA.

Kathy Garver, who played the iconic role of "Cissy" on one of the most popular TV sitcoms of all time, "Family Affair" is back in the upcoming new series "Aunt Cissy".

Join Kathy Garver for this new adventure in "Aunt Cissy." The production is running currently an IndieGoGo for fans to bring this new show to TV. For supporters, there are many perks including a chance to be an extra on the show, mugs, t-shirts, premiere tickets, signed items, brunch with the cast and even a dinner with Kathy Garver herself. The Indiegogo is on now. (Link: https://igg.me/at/auntcissy/x#/)

In "Aunt Cissy," Cissy hit the big time as a teenager in New York City, becoming one of the top models and actresses of her generation. Now she lives in Los Angeles, and is about to retire from show biz in order to live a new, adventurous life roaming the world with her fiance, hot shot film producer, Robert, when who should show up on her doorstep but her twin niece and nephew, needing a place to live! Will she leave town and lead a life of adventure, or will she give up her plans and stay with her family?

The new series will also star: Emmy Award winner Patrika Darbo (Days of Our Lives & The Bay) and Renee Lawless (Tyler Perry's "The Have and The Have Not's") as Cissy's two best-friends, Danny Arroyo (Sangre Negra) as her hot Latin housekeeper and Miles Tagtmeyer (Broken) & brilliant newcomer, Madison Young as Cissy's niece and nephew.

Created and Produced by Scott Travis, directed by Emmy Nominated Billy Clift (A Long Road to Freedom) and Written by Michael Vaccaro (Child of the '70s).

"Family Affair" ran on CBS-tv from September 12, 1966, to March 4, 1971. It centered on a bachelor and wealthy engineer, Bill Davis (played by Brian Keith) as he raises his brothers three orphaned children in New York City. The series starred Kathy Garver as Catherine 'Cissy' Davis, Johnny Whitaker as Jonathan "Jody" Davis, Anissa Jones as Elizabeth "Buffy" Davis, Sebastian Cabot as "Mr. French" and of course the famous doll, Mrs. Beasley.





