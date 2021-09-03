Kate Walsh to Return to Grey's Anatomy for Season 18

Kate Walsh is set to return to Grey's Anatomy for season 18. Walsh plays Dr. Addison Montgomery in the Grey's Anatomy universe. After joining in the first season, Walsh departed the show to participate in the spin-off series, Private Practice, in 2007.

Walsh stated that she is "so excited to be home again" in a new video posted to social media. TVLine has reported that she will appear in multiple episodes of the new season.

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Kate Walsh's enormous success of her character on GREY'S, where she made her first appearance in 2005, led ABC and writer / creator Shonda Rhimes to create a spin-off based solely on Walsh's character. "Private Practice" premiered in September of 2007 as the highest-rated new series of the season, and the #1 show on Wednesday evenings. The show continued its success through all six seasons, bowing in January 2013. During her two seasons on "Grey's Anatomy," the show received a SAG award for "Best Ensemble" in 2007, and received ensemble nominations from both the Screen Actors Guild and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2006 and 2008, respectively.