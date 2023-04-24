Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kandi Burruss Joins À LA CARTE For Season Two on ALLBLK

Burruss is a Broadway producer, performer, and Real Housewife of Atlanta.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Popular AMC Networks streamer ALLBLK has announced a second season of popular millennial dating dramedy, À La Carte. Broadway producer, performer, and Real Housewife of Atlanta Kandi Burruss has joined the new season as Nicole.

Executive Producer and Showrunner, Dijon Talton, joins Executive Producer, Meagan Good, to deliver the scripted series centered on the Black millennial dating experience. À La Carte was created by Publicist Breanna Hogan.

Series leads Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play) and Jenna Nolen (Animal Kingdom) welcome newcomer Shani Marq (Top Five) who will assume the role of 'Misha,' while Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Chi), Juan Gil (The Cypher) and Xavier Avila (Breaking) return as series regulars.

Burruss plays Nicole, a wise, confident, knowledgeable, and unconventionally beautiful sex shop owner whose free spirit results in a connection with Misha.

The cast expands this season with social media star India Love (College Hill: Celeb Edition) and musician Alex Jacke. Joining the cast as recurring characters are Romeo Miller (Growing Up Hip Hop), Tami Roman (Truth Be Told/The Ms.Pat Show), Aspen Kennedy (Kingdom Business), Terayle Hill (Step Up: High Water) and Leon Fisher (Remember). Tammy Rivera (Waka & Tammy) comes to spice up the season in an episode.

Season two of À La Carte will explore who Misha, Reign, and Shyra are as friends to each other without the friend that brought them all together, Mahogany. Her absence will serve as a catalyst for comedy and drama within this new friend dynamic. In our mid-20's, relationships of convenience are fickle, and in L.A. especially, they are not easy to sustain.

The mistakes they make will bring them closer in some ways and push them further apart in others. This season, the cast will continue their independent and collective journey discovering and unraveling who they are through the lens of comedy, love, sex, fire, and trial & error.

