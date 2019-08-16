KRYPTON Canceled at Syfy

Variety reports that Syfy has canceled "Krypton," and has canceled plans to developed a "Lobo" spinfof.

"Krypton," set two generations before the destruction of Superman's titular home planet, follows Superman's grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) as a young man faced with saving his home planet or letting it be destroyed to restore the fate of his future grandson. The second season aired earlier this year.

Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster created the characters who made it to the series, which was produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Cameron Welsh serves as showrunner.

"Lobo" was meant to be a series surrounding the DC villain who appeared on "Krypton." Emmett J. Scanlan played him on the show, and was expected to play him on the spinoff as well.

Read the original story on Variety.





