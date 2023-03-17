KNOCK AT THE CABIN Sets Digital, 4K, Blu-ray & DVD

Critically acclaimed filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan returns with his seventh #1 movie debut, KNOCK AT THE CABIN, yours to own on Digital March 24 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on May 9 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Based on the book "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay, the suspenseful apocalyptic thriller is "a relentlessly gripping winner" (The Playlist) that "commands your attention at every reveal" (Comicbook).

KNOCK AT THE CABIN comes home with more than 40 minutes of exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes and featurettes that dives deep into the film's layered and multi-dimensional themes, Shyamalan's visionary filmmaking process, and more.

KNOCK AT THE CABIN is a thriller about a tight-knit family who are taken hostage by four armed strangers while vacationing at a remote cabin. The visitors, led by Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Dune), demand that the young girl and her parents make an unthinkable choice: to save their family or save humanity.

Showcasing outstanding performances from a talented and diverse ensemble cast alongside Bautista, KNOCK AT THE CABIN stars Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, "Mindhunter"), Ben Aldridge ("Fleabag," "Our Girl"), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old, "Avenue 5"), Abby Quinn (Little Women, "Mad About You"), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise, "Servant"), and Kristen Cui in her feature film debut.

With the purchase of KNOCK AT THE CABIN on disc or digital, fans are eligible to earn points towards digital movies via the Universal All-Access Rewards program. Members can redeem their points for digital movies, swag and more!

The film is also available to stream on Peacock on March 24, 2023.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL

Deleted Scenes

They Need Some Time

Going to Church

Enjoying the Sun

Leonard Explains

Chowblaster Infomercial - Enjoy an extended cut of the TV informercial from the film that features an appearance by M. Night Shyamalan himself.

Choosing Wisely: Behind the Scenes of KNOCK AT THE CABIN - Examine what drew M. Night Shyamalan to adapt this terrifying story, and how the relationships between characters were unlike any this ensemble cast had ever played before.

Tools of the Apocalypse - Explore the creation of some of the film's most terrifying props and learn why they play such an important role in the story.

Drawing a Picture - See how M. Night Shyamalan envisions his shots in advance of ever turning on the camera, through his extensive use of storyboards.

Kristen Cui Shines a Light - Take a closer look at actress Kristen Cui's dynamic performance as Wen in her film debut.