Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KNOCK AT THE CABIN Sets Digital, 4K, Blu-ray & DVD

KNOCK AT THE CABIN Sets Digital, 4K, Blu-ray & DVD

The film is also available to stream on Peacock on March 24, 2023.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Critically acclaimed filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan returns with his seventh #1 movie debut, KNOCK AT THE CABIN, yours to own on Digital March 24 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on May 9 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Based on the book "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay, the suspenseful apocalyptic thriller is "a relentlessly gripping winner" (The Playlist) that "commands your attention at every reveal" (Comicbook).

KNOCK AT THE CABIN comes home with more than 40 minutes of exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes and featurettes that dives deep into the film's layered and multi-dimensional themes, Shyamalan's visionary filmmaking process, and more.

KNOCK AT THE CABIN is a thriller about a tight-knit family who are taken hostage by four armed strangers while vacationing at a remote cabin. The visitors, led by Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Dune), demand that the young girl and her parents make an unthinkable choice: to save their family or save humanity.

Showcasing outstanding performances from a talented and diverse ensemble cast alongside Bautista, KNOCK AT THE CABIN stars Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, "Mindhunter"), Ben Aldridge ("Fleabag," "Our Girl"), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old, "Avenue 5"), Abby Quinn (Little Women, "Mad About You"), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise, "Servant"), and Kristen Cui in her feature film debut.

With the purchase of KNOCK AT THE CABIN on disc or digital, fans are eligible to earn points towards digital movies via the Universal All-Access Rewards program. Members can redeem their points for digital movies, swag and more!

The film is also available to stream on Peacock on March 24, 2023.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL

Deleted Scenes
They Need Some Time
Going to Church
Enjoying the Sun
Leonard Explains
Chowblaster Infomercial - Enjoy an extended cut of the TV informercial from the film that features an appearance by M. Night Shyamalan himself.
Choosing Wisely: Behind the Scenes of KNOCK AT THE CABIN - Examine what drew M. Night Shyamalan to adapt this terrifying story, and how the relationships between characters were unlike any this ensemble cast had ever played before.
Tools of the Apocalypse - Explore the creation of some of the film's most terrifying props and learn why they play such an important role in the story.
Drawing a Picture - See how M. Night Shyamalan envisions his shots in advance of ever turning on the camera, through his extensive use of storyboards.
Kristen Cui Shines a Light - Take a closer look at actress Kristen Cui's dynamic performance as Wen in her film debut.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Photo
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Get all the scoop on WILL TRENT, airing on ABC on Tuesday, March 21, 2023! When a convicted criminal takes one of the GBI agents hostage and is ACCUSED of murder, Will and Ormewood discover some evidence which could prove their innocence. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE: FEDS, airing on ABC on Tuesday, March 21, 2023! After a group of robbers steal a diplomatic pouch, NAOMI and the Feds work to prevent an international counterfeit scandal. While Garza reconnects with an old friend, Brendon’s sponsor relapses, and he rethinks his relationship with Antoinette. Watch a video clip!
Scoop: THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, March 20, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, March 20, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE BACHELOR, airing on ABC on Monday, March 20, 2023! In the romantic city of Krabi, Thailand, adventure awaits. This week, Zach will expand his palette with Ariel, charter a boat with Gabi, and explore picturesque mangrove forests with Kaity. Watch a video preview of the episode now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Taylor Swift Shares First Look at Eras TourPhotos: Taylor Swift Shares First Look at Eras Tour
March 16, 2023

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share first look photos of her upcoming Eras Tour, which kicks off tomorrow, March 17, in Glendale, Arizona. Exploring her past works, the Eras Tour will most likely include music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.
CHOPPED: MILITARY SALUTE to Premiere on Food NetworkCHOPPED: MILITARY SALUTE to Premiere on Food Network
March 16, 2023

The chefs must bring their culinary arsenal as they showcase their cooking knowledge and techniques over three rounds while using the mandatory basket of mystery ingredients to create delicious dishes to impress a rotating panel of judges, including Air Force veteran Sunny Anderson, Scott Conant, Cliff Crooks, Alex Guarnaschelli and Marc Murphy.
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'
March 16, 2023

Ohio rock band Neon Straightjackets bring 90’s punk and grunge elements to the alternative scene with their new single, “$#!7CANNED”. In support of the release, the band will be embarking a Spring/Summer tour throughout various cities in the United States, bringing their music to a wider range of audiences.
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with PentatoneKarina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone
March 16, 2023

The 4 Orchestral Pieces have a strong affinity with the stage works Duke Bluebeard’s Castle and The Wooden Prince, conceived in the same period. The Concerto for Orchestra is one of Bartók’s final works, full of folk tunes, and utterly colourful and virtuosic for all the instruments.
Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh to Executive-Produce and Voice-Direct Two Animated Series on DisneyJeff 'Swampy' Marsh to Executive-Produce and Voice-Direct Two Animated Series on Disney
March 16, 2023

Emmy® Award-winning Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh, co-creator and executive producer of the multiple Emmy Award-winning series 'Phineas and Ferb,' is set to executive-produce and voice-direct all-new episodes of 'Phineas and Ferb' at Disney Branded Television, joining his longtime creative partner Dan Povenmire on the series.
share