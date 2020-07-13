KJ Apa, Sofia Carson to Star in Invisible Narratives' Feature, SONGBIRD

KJ Apa ("I Still Believe") and Sofia Carson ("Feel the Beat"), will star in feature film "Songbird," joining previously announced cast Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare.

At its heart, Songbird is a love story. Told from street level through the eyes of the characters, Songbird takes place two years into the future, as lockdown has been re-implemented after a more serious virus continues to mutate. In a feeble attempt to keep the sickness contained, the city has been bisected into haves and have nots. The film centers around an essential worker (Apa) who has a rare immunity, a delivery man who delivers goods and hope throughout the city. Like the vast majority of the population, his girlfriend (Carson) is locked within her home, and the couple have no ability to physically be together. To be with THE ONE he loves, our hero must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (Moore, as previously announced) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life. Songbird is a story about the resilience of the human spirit and the idea that hope is worth fighting for.

Principal Photography began last week on the pandemic thriller, on location in Los Angeles.

The film hails from former Paramount production chief Adam Goodman and former Disney exec Andrew Sugerman's Invisible Narratives, with Catchlight Films and Michael Bay also producing. Eben Davidson is also producing for Invisible Narratives.

"Songbird" is wholly self-financed by Invisible Narratives.

The film is directed by Adam Mason ("Into The Dark"), who wrote the script with Simon Boyes ("Misconduct").

Invisible Narratives is partnered with Michael Bay and Catchlight Studios and its founders Jeanette Volturno (former head of production at Blumhouse), Jason Clark (former Seth Macfarlane Producer), Marcei Brown, Jessica Malanaphy and Rick A. Osako.

Cinematographer Jacques Jouffret ("The Purge"), a longtime Bay associate, is shooting the film, with production designer Jennifer Spence (the "Paranormal Activity" and "Annabelle" films), and Nancy Nayor casting.

Sofia Carson has over 18 million followers on social media, over 1.5 billion streams of her music and over 2 million subscribers to her Youtube Channel. Sofia currently stars in the Top Ten Netflix feature film "Feel the Beat." She is known for her role of "Evie" in Disney's global phenomenon "Descendants" and the FreeForm television series "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists." Sofia is signed to Hollywood Records/Republic Records and recently released her latest single "Miss U More Than U Know", one of the Top 10 most added songs in the world, garnering more than 4.5 million streams to date. In addition to releasing new music, Sofia, a Global Ambassador for Revlon, unveiled the Revlon x Sofia Carson Collection, an exclusive collection of her favorite Revlon lip products and nail polish. Carson is repped by WME, Ziffren Brittenham and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

KJ Apa was recently seen starring as 'Jeremy Camp' in Lionsgate's "I Still Believe" which marked his first leading role in a studio film. Prior, he was seen in FOX Searchlight's "The Hate U Give" and Netflix's "The Last Summer." Apa is most widely known for his breakout role in the Greg Berlanti-produced series "Riverdale." Apa is repped by UTA, Mandy Jacobsen at Red11 Management, Matt Luber at Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Mason is repped by 3 Arts and ICM Partners; Bay is repped by WME.

ICM Partners and Endeavor Content are handling worldwide sales for the film.

