KISS THE GROUND Will Premiere at Ojai Film Festival

Big Picture Ranch and the Ojai Film Festival collaborate to present a drive-in premiere of the critically acclaimed documentary "Kiss the Ground." The only in-person screening of this year's festival, due to COVID, caps off the 21st annual event on Saturday, November 14 at Nordhoff High School. This free event is open to only 130 cars on a first come, first serve basis. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

The New York Times said the movie "inspires a rare feeling of hope." Narrated by Woody Harrelson, the film took seven years to make by a local Ojai filmmaking team spearheaded by Josh and Rebecca Tickell. Meet the Tickells and their team at this fun outdoor presentation.

"Kiss the Ground" unveils a game-changing approach designed to reverse global warming. By regenerating soil we can stabilize our planet's climate, restore lost ecosystems, and create abundant food supplies. With epic footage shot on five continents, striking visuals from NASA and NOAA, and stunning animation, the documentary conveys this critical message. The film shows a revolutionary group of activists, scientists, farmers, and politicians who band together to balance our climate. They unpack ways the earth's soil may hold the key to combating climate change and preserving the planet.

The author of four books, Josh Tickell worked on environmental issues for over twenty years. His career spans a unique mixture of science, journalism and filmmaking. He made his directorial debut with "Fuel" the 2008 Sundance Audience Award winning documentary that investigates the possible replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy. His 2017 Simon and Schuster book, "Kiss the Ground, How the Food You Eat Can Reverse Climate Change, Heal Your Body and Ultimately Save Our World," became an Amazon Bestseller in multiple categories.

Director, producer, environmental author and activist Rebecca Tickell produced the film "Fuel," and co-directed/produced "The Big Fix," an official selection of the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. She made her directorial debut, with husband Josh, on the critically acclaimed documentary "Pump," narrated by Jason Bateman. She directed and produced the John Paul DeJoria story "Good Fortune," the Youtube sensation "The Earthing Movie," as well as a forthcoming documentary, "The Revolution Generation," and wrote the feature script for "Heartland." As a child she starred in the Orion (now MGM) movies "Christmas Classic" and "Prancer."

With the challenges brought on by the pandemic the Ojai Film Festival thought their tradition of offering a free community screening impossible. So they take great pleasure in co-presenting this free screening on Saturday, November 14.

