KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Coming to Hulu in August

The new entry in the Planet of the Apes franchise makes its streaming debut on Hulu on August 2.



Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has thrilled audiences worldwide, becoming one of the biggest global box office successes of the year and marking the beginning of a new era for the epic Planet of the Apes franchise.



Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise with this action-adventure spectacle from 20th Century Studios. Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species — and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.



Get ready for this summer's blockbuster Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes by taking a deep dive into the sci-fi cult classic franchise. All nine prior films are now streaming on Hulu so fans can binge watch the entire Planet of the Apes franchise!



The Planet of the Apes complete franchise streaming now on Hulu:

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Comments