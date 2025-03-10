KILL TONY Comedy Specials Coming to Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three exclusive comedy specials from the raw, unfiltered energy of Kill Tony are coming to Netflix. Kill Tony, the long-running show created and hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe, has become a smash hit, known for its unpredictable format, rising comedic talents and no-holds-barred humor.

The specials will feature a mix of established comedians and surprise celebrity guests, while blending rapid-fire standup sets from aspiring comedians with sharp and often brutal feedback from Hinchcliffe and his panel of seasoned comics. The first special will film at The Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas and premiere exclusively on Netflix on April 7, 2025.

“Myself and our entire crew of Austin comedians, peers, and upcomers are excited for the opportunity to share our chaotic, insane show with a whole new chunk of the globe," said Hinchcliffe. "It all started in a room at THE COMEDY STORE with 12 audience members and barely anyone watching in 2013, after world tours and 700+ Monday releases on YouTube it seems the persistence has paid off and now to think that I can pull a name out of a bucket and that person will be performing standup and an improvised interview on the largest streaming service in the world is both exciting and frightening. It’s the most spontaneous and improvised show that is out there and the creative freedom given to us by Netflix to keep the show in its pure form is a comedian’s dream and we can’t wait to Netflix and Kill.”

In addition to the three Kill Tony specials, the deal also includes a one hour standup special for Hinchcliffe, a breakout star of The Roast of Tom Brady live from Netflix Is A Joke Fest in 2024. More details, including guest lineups and premiere dates, will be announced at a later date.

About Kill Tony

Kill Tony, the #1 Live Podcast in the World, delivers unfiltered comedy chaos every Monday to its millions of fans around the globe. Hundreds of comedians toss their names into the legendary Bucket of Destiny, RISKING IT ALL for a one-minute stand-up spot—chosen at random in front of a sold-out crowd.

Hosted by the razor-sharp Tony Hinchcliffe and his co-host Brian Redban, each performer faces a no-holds-barred interview and critique. Expect celebrity guests like Shane Gillis, Post Malone, Joe Rogan, Andrew Shultz, Theo Von and more who join the panel and the mayhem, roasting and reveling in the raw, anything-goes energy of Austin’s comedy scene.

The juggernaut live podcast sold out arenas in LA and Austin and NYC throughout 2024 including an epic two night run at Madison Square Garden. In 2025 the show will be at the famous O2 Arena in London, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, another multi-night event at MSG, and will close the year at Austin Texas’s Moody Center. It was the most watched comedy show of 2024 compiling 800 million minutes viewed on a single episode.

