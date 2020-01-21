Justin Long Will Host SHOP CLASS on Disney Plus

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justin Long will host competition series "Shop Class" on Disney Plus.

Long will also executive produce the series.

Shop Class, which was announced as part of the first wave of Disney+ programming, will feature teams of young builders tasked with designing, building and testing unique creations in each episode. A panel of experts will evaluate and test the teams' work based on creativity and functionality, with the last team standing declared champions.

Justin Long recently produced, co-wrote and co-starred in the upcoming romantic comedy film A Case of You opposite Evan Rachel Wood. Justin is also a recurring guest star on the FOX series "New Girl." His starring feature roles include Sam Raimi's Drag Me to Hell; LIVE FREE OR DIE Hard opposite Bruce Willis; Going the Distance opposite Drew Barrymore and He's Just Not That Into You with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Aniston. Justin's other feature credits include Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Youth In Revolt, Dodgeball, The Break-Up and Idiocracy. Justin got his start in comedy as a member of Vassar College's comedy troupe, Laughingstock, which led to roles in Galaxy Quest and Jeepers Creepers. On stage, Justin appeared at Williamstown Theatre Festival in the world premiere of Samuel J. and K by Mat Smart, One Small Hitch by Lewis Black and Lanford Wilson's The Hot l Baltimore. He's also worked with MCC, NY Stage and Film, Hartford Theater, Westport Theater Artist Workshop, and the Maxwell Anderson Playwrights Series on staged readings, including Neil LaBute's Filthy Talk for Troubled Times (MCC). He's also done The 24 Hour Plays.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





