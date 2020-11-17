Justin Bieber Teams Up With T-Mobile For Epic Performance At The 2020 American Music Awards

Dick Clark productions and ABC announced today that global superstar Justin Bieber will return to the American Music Awards stage for the first time since 2016 with an exhilarating performance, brought to fans by T-Mobile. The "2020 American Music Awards" (AMAs), hosted by Taraji P. Henson, will broadcast live Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST/ PST, on ABC.



On the 10th anniversary of Bieber's AMAs stage debut, the 15-time winner will take the stage to deliver a multi-song performance, including his current global smash hits "Holy" and "Lonely" with special guest Benny Blanco, among other surprises that fans will not want to miss. In 2010, Bieber made his debut on the AMAs stage with an inspirational rendition of his song "Pray."



The 2020 AMAs stage will be filled with global superstars and performances spanning all music genres including Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Bell Biv DeVoe, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd with Kenny G, making for a spectacular night of music. Performers and presenters will continue to be announced in the days leading up to the world's largest fan-voted awards show, as the AMAs promises to give fans the entertainment thrill they've been waiting for all year.



The American Music Awards will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions - as reflected on the Billboard charts - including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020. The AMA winners are voted entirely by fans.

