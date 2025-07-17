June Squibb-Led ELEANOR THE GREAT Sets September Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eleanor the Great has a release date. Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut, which stars Broadway alum June Squibb in a celebrated performance, will be released in theaters nationwide and in Canada on September 26, 2025 by Sony Pictures Classics.

With a screenplay by Tory Kamen, the film stars the Academy Award-nominated Squibb. On Broadway, she appeared in the original production of Gypsy, The Happy Time, Gorey Stories, Sacrilege, and, most recently, Waitress as Joe. The cast also includes Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (THE LIFE OF CHUCK, VENOM 3), Tony and Emmy-nominated Jessica Hecht (Broadway's EUREKA DAY, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE), and Erin Kellyman (28 YEARS LATER).

The film follows Eleanor Morgenstein (Squibb), a 90-year-old woman trying to rebuild her LIFE AFTER the death of her best friend. As a result, she moves back to New York City after living in Florida for decades.

Partnering for the first time, TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Classics boarded the project in 2024. The film is produced by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Lia, and Keenan Flynn for These Pictures, Kara Durrett and Jessamine Burgum for Pinky Promise, and Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler of Maven Screen Media. Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath, and Andrew Calof are executive producing for Wayfarer Studios. Ezra Gabay and Raj Kishor Khaware are executive producing on behalf of Content Engineers. Wayfarer Studios, Content Engineers, Pinky Promise and MacPac are co-financing the film.

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics