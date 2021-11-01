Julie White to Star in SMALLWOOD Comedy Series from CBS

Julie White has been set to star in CBS' new comedy series "Smallwood", joining the previously announced Pete Holmes.

Based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the series is written by Mark Gross and produced by David Hollander and Brian D'Arcy James.

Deadline reports that the new series follows Tom Smallwood as he makes THE BRAVE decision to purse professional bowling as a way to provide for his family after getting laid off from his car assembly job. Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right-the ultimate second chance. The series will also star KATIE Lowes and Chi McBride.

White will play Smallwood's outspoken mother, who raised him while working two jobs to provide for them.

Julie White won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her starring role in The Little Dog Laughed. The performance also earned her an Obie Award, an Ovation Award, and nominations for a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and a Lucille Lortel Award. Additional Broadway credits include A Doll's House, Part 2; the revival of A.R. Gurney's Sylvia; Airline Highway (Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations); Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; and The Heidi Chronicles.

Off-Broadway credits include The Understudy, From Up Here (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations), Fiction, Twelfth Night, and Bad Dates (Playwrights Horizons). Her film work includes Lincoln; Transformers 1, 2, & 3; Michael Clayton; The Astronaut Farmer; and the animated film Monsters vs Aliens. On television, her credits include "Big Mouth," "Designated Survivor" (Netflix), "Nurse Jackie," "Alpha House," "Go On" (Gracie Award), "The Good Wife," "Man Seeking Woman," "You're the Worst," "Damages," "Cavemen," "Six Feet Under," "Grace Under Fire," and "Law and Order: SVU."