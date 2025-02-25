Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer To Host 'The Oscars Red Carpet Show'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-hyphenate Julianne Hough and television personality Jesse Palmer will host “The Oscars® Red Carpet Show,” the official lead-in to the 97th Oscars on Sunday, March 2, airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on ABC. It marks Jesse Palmer’s inaugural year and Hough’s second consecutive year hosting the official pre-show.

The 30-minute special will highlight Oscar® nominees, performers and presenters and provide a multi-view experience of the red carpet arrivals, giving the audience every can’t-miss moment from Hollywood’s biggest celebration. “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” is executive produced by David Chamberlin of Full Day Productions.

Leading into the official pre-show, ABC News’ live coverage of “The Oscars” kicks off on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, February 26, with Lara Spencer in Los Angeles. On Friday, February 28, Spencer will be joined by ABC News chief international correspondent James Longman and other special guests throughout the morning broadcast. Coverage continues that afternoon on “GMA3: What You Need to Know.”

That evening, “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts hosts the primetime special “Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts: A Special Edition of 20/20,” featuring interviews with Oscar nominees as well as first-time host Conan O’Brien. ABC NEWS LIVE picks up coverage of the 97th Oscars throughout the weekend, and on Sunday, March 2, ABC NEWS LIVE “Prime” anchor and “World News Tonight” Sunday anchor Linsey Davis and “Good Morning America” Saturday and Sunday co-anchor and “World News Tonight” Saturday anchor Whit Johnson, joined by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, KABC-TV entertainment reporter George Pennacchio, and Variety’s chief awards editor Clayton Davis will co-host “On the Red Carpet at the Oscars” on ABC and ABC News Live, the 24/7 streaming news channel.

On Monday, March 3, “Live with Kelly and Mark” will broadcast live from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood with “After the Oscars Show,” showcasing the best moments and biggest winners from backstage. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

