Judith Light to Be Honored With the GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, TODAY announced that multiple Tony and Emmy award-winning actress, producer, and activist Judith Light will receive the Excellence in Media Award which will be presented by queer performer and Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards taking place at the Hilton Midtown New York on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Previous Excellence in Media Award honorees include Ava DuVernay, Robert De Niro, Kelly Ripa, Patti LaBelle, Debra Messing, Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Billy Crystal, and Diane Sawyer.

Celebrity Peloton Instructor Cody Rigsby and transgender recording artist, actress and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint will serve as the evening's hosts and additional special guests for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York will include Amber Tamblyn, Anthony Rapp, Cynthia Nixon, Lily Rose, Nyle DiMarco, Wilson Cruz, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, and more. Peppermint is a recording artist and actress who has appeared on Pose, God Friended Me, RuPaul's Drag Race, and was the first out transgender woman to originate a principal role in a Broadway musical when she made her debut in Head Over Heels. Rigsby also appeared on DANCING WITH THE STARS which was nominated for GLAAD's Outstanding Reality Program category this year.

The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Google, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family Made Vodka. GLAAD is also grateful to Major Sponsor Delta Air Lines, Official Sponsors Nike and Sony Music Group, and Titanium Sponsors Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo and Netflix.

The nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards were published, released, or broadcast between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. For a full list of nominees, click here.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies fund GLAAD's work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance. The Los Angeles ceremony was recently held at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, April 2, 2022. GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis serves as Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, alongside GLAAD staff Rich Ferraro and Anthony Allen Ramos. Juana Guichardo and Jose Useche serve as Associate Producers and Wendy Shanker will serve as Headwriter.

At the Los Angeles ceremony on April 2, Kacey Musgraves received the Vanguard Award from Ben Platt, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award from Andrew Garfield. Highlights from the GLAAD Media Awards' Los Angeles event will be available to stream on Hulu starting Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Remaining winners for select categories will be announced at GLAAD's New York Ceremony on Friday, May 6.

Multiple Tony and Emmy award-winning actress, producer, and activist, Judith Light is known for her extensive body of television, film, and stage work, for which she recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Currently, Light can be seen in STARZ horror comedy SHINING VALE and HBO Max's JULIA about the life and work of Julia Child. Next up is Searchlight's THE MENU. She recently appeared in FX's "Impeachment" from Ryan Murphy and finished filming "The Young Wife" for FilmNation.

On screen, Light has portrayed many pivotal roles that have helped to advance LGBTQ acceptance and elevate LGBTQ stories and issues. In 1989, Light starred as Ryan White's mother in The Ryan White Story, a film based on the true LIFE STORY of teenager Ryan White who contracted HIV and was expelled from his middle school. More recently, Light starred in Transparent, Amazon Prime's Golden Globe-winning series, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination and multiple Emmy and Critics' Choice nominations. During its run, Transparent earned three GLAAD Media Awards and helped to bring mainstream attention to issues related to the transgender community.

Light has also appeared in several other films and shows that have helped to elevate LGBTQ issues and people, including the 2007 film SAVE ME about the dangers of gay conversion therapy; and Ryan Murphy's FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story, which received a GLAAD Media Award and garnered her an Emmy and Critics Choice nomination; as well as Netflix series The Politician. Light is also known for her variety of award-winning roles in the theater and has won two consecutive Tony Awards.

Throughout her career, Judith Light has been a fearless advocate for LGBTQ people and has helped to bring awareness to numerous LGBTQ issues and causes. During the 1980s, Light was one of the few prominent celebrities who helped to draw attention to the AIDS epidemic and fight stigma towards LGBTQ people and people living with HIV/AIDS. During this time, Light worked with many different LGBTQ organizations to help accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, GLAAD, NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, Project Angel Food, and Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Throughout the 1990s, Light continued to advocate for LGBTQ issues by participating in various events and campaigns, including the LGBT March in Washington in 1993, the California AIDS Ride in 1995, and the display of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt with Elizabeth Taylor in 1996. In 2002, Light also traveled to South Africa for the AIDS Walk to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS in the country and help drive greater research initiatives in the United States. Light has also served on the boards of the Matthew Shepard Foundation and the Point Foundation.

Light was honored with the 2019 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her extensive philanthropy work, especially in fighting to end AIDS and championing LGBTQ and human rights.