Judge Lynn Toler Series Now Streaming on ALLBLCK

The series premiere is now streaming.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

How Rob Marshall's Theatre Background Brought THE LITTLE MERMAID to Life Photo 1 How Theatre Brought Disney's New THE LITTLE MERMAID Film to Life
Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & Photo 2 Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' From WAITRESS on t Photo 3 Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+ Photo 4 Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television from AMC Networks, releases the premiere episode of the highly-anticipated new legal drama Judge Me Not, streaming today, May 25th.

New Judge, Jay Johnson, makes a ruling with unexpected results as the court descends into chaos.

Loosely based on the life of the famed Judge Lynn Toler, Judge Me Not is the story of Zelma Jay Johnson (Chyna Layne), an exceptionally bright, young Black woman who struggles with mental health issues, a ludicrous family, and volatile love life.

We join her as she takes on her new role as a judge in a court full of outrageous characters, both in front of and behind the bench. As her passionate relationship with her live-in lover takes them both on a ride, she finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a psychological thriller that puts her life at risk.

Executive produced by Judge Lynn Toler, the cast includes Javon Terrell (2022 winner of ALLBLK’S national casting call “Shoot Your Shot,” held at the American Black Film Festival), Terrence Green (Step Up: High Water), Jonathan Chase (Eagle Eye), Gena Shaw (Dopesick) and Bonita Brisker (Black Lighting).

Watch the new trailer here:




RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

BURDEN OF PROOF Docuseries Debuts in June on HBO Photo
BURDEN OF PROOF Docuseries Debuts in June on HBO

HBO Original four-part true crime docuseries BURDEN OF PROOF, directed by award-winning filmmaker Cynthia Hill (HBO’s “Private Violence”). With revealing commentary from a wide cast of characters, the interviewees include Jennifer’s parents Ron and Margie Pandos, family members, high school friends, current and former investigators, among others.

KIZAZI MOTO: GENERATION FIRE Will Stream on Disney+ in July Photo
KIZAZI MOTO: GENERATION FIRE Will Stream on Disney+ in July

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” features an exciting cast from across the globe and includes the voices of Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“), Kehinde Bankole (“Blood Sisters”), Pearl Thusi (“Queen Sono”), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (“Hotel Rwanda”, “Godzilla vs. Kong”), Sheila Munyiva (“Rafiki”), and more.

Video: Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Photo
Video: Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song

Following the announcement about the soundtrack, the main trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie has been released. The video features a preview of Dua Lipa's new song from the film. From Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”).


From This Author - Michael Major

Jesse Royal Returns to Bring 'Hope' With Romain Virgo on New SingleJesse Royal Returns to Bring 'Hope' With Romain Virgo on New Single
Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Interview: Celisse Reveals How She Created an Opera With No RulesInterview: Celisse Reveals How She Created an Opera With No Rules
HARMLESS to Share Bilingual New Track 'What U Want'HARMLESS to Share Bilingual New Track 'What U Want'

Videos

Video: Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video Video: Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Video
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO