Judge Lynn Toler Series Now Streaming on ALLBLCK

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television from AMC Networks, releases the premiere episode of the highly-anticipated new legal drama Judge Me Not, streaming today, May 25th.

New Judge, Jay Johnson, makes a ruling with unexpected results as the court descends into chaos.

Loosely based on the life of the famed Judge Lynn Toler, Judge Me Not is the story of Zelma Jay Johnson (Chyna Layne), an exceptionally bright, young Black woman who struggles with mental health issues, a ludicrous family, and volatile love life.

We join her as she takes on her new role as a judge in a court full of outrageous characters, both in front of and behind the bench. As her passionate relationship with her live-in lover takes them both on a ride, she finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a psychological thriller that puts her life at risk.

Executive produced by Judge Lynn Toler, the cast includes Javon Terrell (2022 winner of ALLBLK’S national casting call “Shoot Your Shot,” held at the American Black Film Festival), Terrence Green (Step Up: High Water), Jonathan Chase (Eagle Eye), Gena Shaw (Dopesick) and Bonita Brisker (Black Lighting).

Watch the new trailer here: