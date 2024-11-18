Josh O'Connor Cast in Steven Spielberg's 2026 Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Josh O'Connor is the latest performer to be cast in Steven Spielberg's next film. According to Deadline, the actor has joined Spielberg's "event film," which hits theaters on May 15, 2026. He will appear alongside the previously announced Colman Domingo, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, and Eve Hewson.

The film will be based on a story from Spielberg, with a screenplay written by David Koepp, who has previously penned several Spielberg films including the first two entries in the Jurassic Park franchise, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Specific plot details for the forthcoming film are being kept under wraps.

Upon release, this will mark a nearly 4-year gap between films, his last being the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans in 2022. Inspired by his childhood, Spielberg co-wrote that script with playwright Tony Kushner.

In 2021, Spielberg released his film version of West Side Story, based on the iconic 1957 stage musical by Leonard Berstein and Stephen Sondheim. The screenplay was adapted by Tony Kushner and starred Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, and Rita Moreno.

O'Connor was recently seen in Challengers, alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist and is set to appear in the next Knives Out installment, releasing in 2025. The actor is also known for his role as Charles in The Crown.

