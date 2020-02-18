Josh Hartnett Joins the Cast of DIE HART on Quibi

Josh Hartnett will star opposite Kevin Hart in DIE HART from Quibi.

In DIE HART, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who's tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream - to be a leading man action star - but there's a catch: Kevin must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic. Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student, Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

Hartnett, playing a fictionalized version of himself, is a former alum of the action school who has returned to participate in Kevin's training.

Hartnett is represented by ICM, Management 360, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

Hartnett will next be seen in Target Number One and the Guy Ritchie directed film Cash Truck. He previously starred in Penny Dreadful.

Production began this month in Atlanta.

Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of SILICON VALLEY and Hollywood. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Quibi is the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today's leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way.





