Joseph Gordon-Levitt's MR. CORMAN Lands at Apple

Variety reports that Joseph Gordon-Levitt will produce, write, and star in a new drama series, "Mr. Corman," which has landed at Apple.

The series follows an elementary school teacher grappling with adulthood in Los Angeles.

Gordon-Levitt is known for his roles in "The Dark Knight Rises," "Inception," "(500) Days of Summer," and "Looper." His TV credits include "3rd Rock from the Sun," and recent Amazon streaming series "Comrade Detective."

He starred in a 2001 off-Broadway production of "Uncle Bob."

Read the original story on Variety.





