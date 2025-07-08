Jona Xiao to Host New Episode of Shout! TV's DOUBLE TAKE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shout! TV’s original series Double Take, featuring celebrity guests hosting and curating themed double features, will return with an episode hosted by Jona Xiao, star of the upcoming Marvel series Eyes of Wakanda and owner of Career ACTivate.

Xiao will present a double feature of Labyrinth and A Walk To Remember, featuring exclusive segments discussing the films and why they resonate with her. The event will stream on Shout! TV and Shout! Movies beginning at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on July 18.

Double Take can be viewed on the brand new FAST Channel Shout! Movies as well as on Shout! TV, including Shout! TV app on Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Double Take can also be found on Shout! TV and Shout! Movies on the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, Fawesome, Prime Video, Fubo, Xumo, Vizio WatchFREE+, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.

Shout! Movies, the latest FAST channel from Shout! TV, features a diverse collection of award-winners, blockbusters, fan-favorites and more. Tune in for the ultimate movie experience, with a celebrated marquee including Nicolas Cage, Mandy Moore, John Woo, David Bowie, Gwyneth Paltrow, John Wayne, Saoirse Ronan, Ryan Gosling, Al Pacino, Keanu Reeves, Jodie Foster, Bruno Ganz, Patrick Swayze, Gerard Butler, Ashton Kutcher, Bruce Willis, Jake Gyllenhaal and so many more. Shout! Movies is available on VizioWatchfree+, Amazon Freevee, Local Now, Plex, Xumo Play, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, and Future Today’s Fawesome.