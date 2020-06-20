Joivan Wade and David Bianchi Release A Powerful Quarantine Spoken Word Film

Actors Joivan Wade (Doom Patrol) and David Bianchi (Queen of The South), team up with up and coming director Isaac Alvarez to create a one-of-a-kind spoken word quarantine film detailing two separate experiences during the stay at home order.

The film is in support of the #HearMe movement which is a social distancing photo series created by Alvarez depicting celebrities and influencers in black and white portraits holding signs with messages written on them describing how they have evolved or grown during the pandemic.

The team developed a tight work flow and shot the project at Joivan's home in Woodland Hills with a two- person crew with social distancing considerations throughout.

Joivan who is widely known for his work in DC's DOOM PATROL as Cyborg releasing in June on HBOMAX. David is a major recurring on Queen of The South's new season four airing in June on Netflix.

'This is an opportunity to express myself and have a voice. This is something I'm very passionate about and a step towards change. I'm grateful for my team, please support this movement.' says Joivan Wade.

David Bianchi says: 'Spoken word poetry affects the heart and that is what we need right now, heart health and understanding."

Wade is currently represented by William Morris Endeavor



Bianchi is represented by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency



Joivan Wade's photo: Photographer credit: Cory Nikols

David Bianchi's photo: Photographer credit: Steve West





