Join Will Shields, Christian Okoye and More Football Greats for Live Virtual Discussion & VIP Experiences 

The NFL Alumni Association, in partnership with Spectra Venue Management, is bringing football fans a one-of-a-kind live virtual experience! This Thursday, February 4 at 5pm, join "You're In The Huddle" presented by Happy Basset Brewing Co. and CommunityAmerica Credit Union.

Just 3 days before Kansas City football fans watch their team compete in the biggest game of the year in Tampa, fans will have the opportunity to watch a live stream discussion panel and Q&A between several Kansas City NFL Alumni Football Greats, including Will Shields, Christian Okoye and more! These former players will share their past experiences, insight, LIFE AFTER football, and more. Fans will be able to watch the live stream from anywhere with internet access for just $10.

For the super fans, there will be a limited number of exclusive VIP Huddle Experiences offered for an additional cost. The VIP Huddle Experiences will include an intimate 5-minute video call with THE PLAYER of your choice and up to 2 other fans.

Tickets for both the "You're In The Huddle" Live Stream Discussion and Q&A, and the VIP Huddle Experiences will go on sale Monday, February 1. This is one of many virtual events that will be hosted by Spectra venues in 2021.

Learn more at https://www.fordwyomingcenter.com/events/detail/youre-in-the-huddle.