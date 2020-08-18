Join Judd Apatow & Dave Sirus for THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND Twitter Watch Party Thursday 8/20 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

Tune in on Twitter this Thursday, August 20th for a Home Watch Along hosted by Judd Apatow, Dave Sirus and Special Guests

Hosted by Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) andDave Sirus (@DaveSirus) joining the conversation from his personal channel and the @KingofSI Twitter account



Scott (SNL's Pete Davidson) has been a case of ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He's now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow, HBO's Euphoria) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar®-winner Maria Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with his buddies and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey. When his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter, it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps towards moving forward in life.

