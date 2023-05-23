Johnny Strong Stars in Military Action Film WARHORSE ONE Coming to Theaters

Johnny Strong (Black Hawk Down, The Fast and the Furious), newcomer and stand-out child actor Athena Durner and Raj Kala (Black Adam, Mayday) star in the military action film WARHORSE ONE, which will open in select North American theaters June 30 from Well Go USA.

The film will serve as Strong’s directorial debut and will also be available On Demand and Digital July 4.

WARHORSE ONE follows a desperate civilian rescue attempt set in motion shortly after the 2021 withdrawal of the United States military from Afghanistan.

After a SEAL TEAM helicopter is downed en route to the rendezvous point, the lone surviving operator must evade hostile insurgents and navigate treacherous terrain while guiding his one remaining charge—a traumatized young girl—to safety.

Watch the new trailer here: