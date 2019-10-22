Johnny Galecki Sets New Comedy at NBC

Article Pixel Oct. 22, 2019  
Johnny Galecki Sets New Comedy at NBC

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny Galecki will re-team with "The Big Bang Theory" writer Anthony Del Broccolo for a new comedy: "The Squad."

"The Squad" revolves around a new group of friends (and sometimes enemies) who find companionship and common ground in their mutual love of esports.

It will explore what it means to finally find "your tribe" after years of feeling like an outsider.

Galecki starred on "The Big Bang Theory" throughout its entire thirteen year run. He also starred on "Roseanne," and in the "Vacation" films.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Will Downing Releases the First of Two EP Tributes
  • Legends Of Motown: Celebrating The Supremes Opens at the Grammy Museum
  • Jazz Vocalists Deborah Silver and Freddy Cole Charm on a Tribute to a King
  • Cardi B Will Star in FAST & FURIOUS 9
  • The 11th Annual California Roots Music and Arts Festival Announce First Round Of Artists
  • Johnny Galecki Sets New Comedy at NBC