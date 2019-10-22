Johnny Galecki Sets New Comedy at NBC

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny Galecki will re-team with "The Big Bang Theory" writer Anthony Del Broccolo for a new comedy: "The Squad."

"The Squad" revolves around a new group of friends (and sometimes enemies) who find companionship and common ground in their mutual love of esports.

It will explore what it means to finally find "your tribe" after years of feeling like an outsider.

Galecki starred on "The Big Bang Theory" throughout its entire thirteen year run. He also starred on "Roseanne," and in the "Vacation" films.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





