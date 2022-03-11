John Travolta, Lupita Nyong'o & More to Present at the Oscars

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan TODAY announced the next wave of star presenters headed to the stage for the 94th Oscars®.

The lineup includes Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta. "The Oscars" will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman and Yuh-Jung Youn. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

