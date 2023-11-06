John Legend and Tiësto Join Star-Studded Lineup for the Official Ceremony of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand

The ceremony is taking place on Wednesday, November 15.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

The FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, along with presenting partner the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), have announced that EGOT winner John Legend and GRAMMY Award-winning DJ, Tiësto, have officially joined THE LINEUP for the opening ceremony of the inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023, taking place on Wednesday, November 15.

The two join previously announced iconic entertainers from the world of music, including Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and will.i.am, plus appearances by Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil and all 20 participating F1® drivers. 

For the first time ever, Legend and Tiësto will perform together as the starting grid transforms into an awe-inspiring visual spectacle with a state-of-the-art lighting display, dancers and chart-topping artists performing atop seven high-tech mobile LED stages. 

“I’m so excited to be a part of such an incredible moment in F1 history - the opening ceremony for the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix along with a group of incredible performers.” said Tiësto. “This event combines all of my favorite things: Vegas, F1, music and live performances… I couldn’t be more thrilled.” 

The opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. PT and celebrates the arrival of Formula 1 in Las Vegas. Prior to the performance, fans can enjoy pre-show entertainment as well as indulge in all-inclusive food and refreshments.

The show will kick off with each artist’s performance that pays tribute to Las Vegas’ rich history in entertainment and culminates with team and driver introductions. The special performance will be enjoyed by fans spectating from the Wynn Grid Club™, Paddock Club™, Skybox and Heineken® Silver Main Grandstands. ESPN2 is set to broadcast the ceremony nationally that evening at 9:30pm PT, and it will stream on the F1 YouTube channel globally. 

A limited number of tickets are available. To purchase tickets and view remaining options, fans can visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com or get in touch with a sales representative via email at sales@f1lasvegasgp.com

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX  

Formula 1 and Liberty Media Corporation are working together to promote the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023 in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and in collaboration with Clark County. The inaugural race weekend is set for November 16-18, 2023.

Taking place at night against the iconic Las Vegas backdrop, the track will see drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 210 mph (340 kph) as they race around some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, hotels, and casinos on the legendary Las Vegas Strip. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.    

About John Legend 

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum singer-songwriter who has garnered 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, among others. Legend recently released his eighth album, LEGEND, and is currently a judge on Season 24 of The Voice. Legend is a principal in Get Lifted Film Co., the founder of skincare line Loved01, and the founder of social impact organization HUMANLEVEL.

About Tiësto 

Tiësto is a pillar in electronic music and an artist that transcends beyond that  -- Tiësto is an experience. When you hear the name and hear his signature sound on the dance floor, you know you’re about to have the best night of your life. Throughout his unparalleled career, the Grammy® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon has brought electronic music to the masses, first rising out of the underground scene to become one of the biggest and most influential DJ/producers of all time.

He’s played the mainstage of every major international dance music festival and created the template for Las Vegas DJ residencies. Meanwhile, he’s sold more than 36 million albums, clocked six Billboard Hot 100 hits and aggregated an incredible 11+ billion worldwide streams. But the truth is, Tiësto is just now getting started.

A leading figure of the global Dance Music movement, he helped forge THE BRIDGE between electronic and pop, evolving the sound of mainstream music itself in the process. The artist born Tijs Verwest has found a particular sweet spot in this crossover realm, gaining critical acclaim and millions of new fans with a litany of hits including “The Business” and 2021’s “The Motto.” Together, these tracks have been streamed more than 2.6 billion times.

His new LP, Drive, finds the artist at the height of his powers. Functioning as the crowning achievement of the last several years of his career, the album showcases the sleek and sexy sound that’s become Tiësto’s signature. Named for the perpetual momentum of his career and the physical movement his work continues to inspire, Drive makes the thrill of the dancefloor available whenever, and wherever, listeners turn it on.  

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



