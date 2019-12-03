John Cena, Meredith Hagner, Lil Rel Howery Will Lead VACATION FRIENDS

Deadline reports that "Vacation Friends" has found its leading cast.

John Cena, Meredith Hagner and Lil Rel Howery will lead the directorial debut from Clay Tarver.

Vacation Friends is about a straight-laced couple that has fun with a rowdy couple on vacation in Mexico. When they return to the States, they discover that the crazy couple they met in Mexico followed them back home.

Cena is a pro wrestler whose film credits include "Fast & Furious 9," "The Suicide Squad," and "Project X-Traction." Hanger stars on "Search Party." Howery's HBO comedy special was just released.

Read the original story on Deadline.





