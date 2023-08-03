Joel McHale & Beck Bennett Lead OFFICE RACE Film on Comedy Central With Kelsey Grammer & More

MTV Entertainment Studios TODAY announced Office Race, an all-new Comedy Central original movie, is set to premiere on Monday, September 4 at 8PM ET/PT.

Starring Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Joel McHale (Animal Control), alongside Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Kylie Bunbury (Big Sky), Erinn Hayes (A Christmas Story Christmas), Geoffrey Arend (500 Days of Summer), Katlyn Carlson (iCarly), Matt Richards (That Damn Michael Che), Karolena Theresa (You Hurt My Feelings), with J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother).

Office Race centers around an unambitious office worker (Beck Bennett) who goes to great lengths—specifically 26.2 miles—to defeat his exercise-obsessed, micromanaging boss (Joel McHale).

Character descriptions:

Beck Bennett will play Pat, a passionless pushover who coasts aimlessly through life until he’s goaded into running a marathon and soon discovers his love for the sport.

Joel McHale will play Spencer, Pat’s co-worker and rival, who’s a brown-nosing fitness fanatic with zero self-awareness and a crippling addiction to a quasi-legal sports drink.

Alyson Hannigan will play Girlfriend Pat, Pat’s same-named girlfriend, who’s growing weary of his lackadaisical approach to life.

Erinn Hayes will play Rita, a potential investor in Pat’s company and the relentlessly positive, running gear-obsessed captain of the charity running team.

Geoffrey Arend will play Don, an emo-adult who’s desperate for companionship and to be recognized for all his charitable efforts, which he’s more than happy to tell you about.

J.B. Smoove will play Harry, a former world champion race-walker, who touts the purity of his niche sport and thumbs his nose at the running community.

Karolena Theresa will play Olivia, Pat and Spencer’s bubbly co-worker, who’s more into running clothes than the running itself.

Katlyn Carlson will play Kiki, Harry’s hyper-competitive muse, who’s unafraid to turn running into a contact sport, and will do whatever it takes to win.

Kelsey Grammer will play Coach B, Julie’s former high-school track coach and oft-injured marathoner who owns a local running store.

Kylie Bunbury will play Julie, Pat’s smart, dynamic, refreshingly honest teammate and eventual coach, and maybe something more…

Matt Richards will play Dave, Pat’s fun-loving best friend who enjoys marathons…of his favorite films, and enables Pat’s laid back lifestyle.

Directed by Jared Lapidus and written by James Kilmoon (Impractical Jokers) & Jared Lapidus, Office Race marks their feature film debut. Co-Produced by Above Average and Believe Entertainment Group. Ally Engelberg, Marc Lieberman and Brian Hunt serve as Producers and James Kilmoon, Jared Lapidus, Dan Goodman and William H Masterson III serve as Executive Producers. Janee Dabney and Ari Pearce executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios.

Kristyn Deignan and Bola Fapohunda are supervising producers, with Donny Hugo Herran and Carlos Lugo serving as executives in charge of production. MTV Entertainment Studios produced.

