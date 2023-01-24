Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joe Kenda Returns to ID with HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE

Joe Kenda Returns to ID with HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE

Six all-new episodes of HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE premiere on ID beginning Wednesday, January 25 at 10/9c, and are available to stream on discovery+.  

Jan. 24, 2023  

In HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE, Lt. Joe Kenda trades in his own case files to bring viewers astounding investigations from across the country, with each episode profiling a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped bring justice for the victim.

Presented by the riveting raconteur whose gruff voice and witty commentary keep us hanging on every word, Joe Kenda guides us through the complex twists and turns of each case and the dogged detective work it took to solve the seemingly unsolvable.

Six all-new episodes of HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE premiere on ID beginning Wednesday, January 25 at 10/9c, and are available to stream on discovery+.

Joe Kenda knows that it takes a rare breed to be an AMERICAN DETECTIVE, and he uses his new series to showcase other detectives whose tireless efforts solved a tragic puzzle and helped put a killer behind bars.

In the premiere episode, "Prodigal Son," hardworking father of five lies dead on his kitchen floor with a bullet to the back of the head. To get to the bottom of the mystery, Det. James Colley must untangle a web of twisted relationships and bizarre fantasies.

Additional episode premieres on ID include:

The Creek Premieres Wednesday, February 1 at 10/9c

A home health care aide's body floats in a rural Connecticut creek, and detective Garritt Kelly joins the investigation to bring justice to a community gripped by fear. But Kelly will need to employ burgeoning forensic technology to secure a conviction.

Run the Wickets Premieres Wednesday, February 8 at 10/9c

The former mayor of Potowan Point, Ohio, turns up dead in his hunting cabin. Detective Ryan Allar and his team begin the search to figure out if this is political retaliation or something more personal. What they find hits a little too close to home.

Radio Silence Premieres Wednesday, February 15 at 10/9c

The body of a promising young radio host turns up on the side of the road in south Houston. When Detective Brian Harris arrives to determine who wanted the second-generation immigrant dead, he uncovers a tragic tale of love and deceit.

Drugstore Cowboy Premieres Wednesday, February 22 at 10/9c

The murder of a young entrepreneur in the entranceway of his family home, sends shockwaves through his affluent seaside community. To catch the killer, Detective Dale Mason must navigate a tangled conspiracy and outwit a band of career criminals.

Death Roll Premieres Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c

Gunshots ring out in broad daylight, killing a young mother of four just steps from her workplace in Carson, California. Veteran detective Louie Aguilera works hard to find the assailant, but the investigation leads him across international borders.

About Joe Kenda:

Lt. Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department, spent 21 years chasing killers as a homicide detective and commander of the MAJOR CRIMES unit. Kenda and his team solved 356 of his 387 homicide cases, getting a 92 percent solve rate-one of the highest in the country.

After retiring from law enforcement, he starred in Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, an American true-crime documentary series that ran for nine seasons on Investigation Discovery (ID). He has written two books, "I Will Find You" and "Killer Triggers," and his new series American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda is streaming on discovery+ with season two releasing January 26, 2022.

HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE is produced for ID and discovery+ by Jupiter Entertainment.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Mammoth Film Festival Unveils First Round Of 2023 Program Featuring Over 80 Films Photo
Mammoth Film Festival Unveils First Round Of 2023 Program Featuring Over 80 Films
The highly anticipated Mammoth Film Festival, taking place from March 2 to 6, 2023, has announced the first round of this year's robust program.
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Cancelled Photo
Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Cancelled
MadonnaThe Madonna biopic that was set to star Julia Garner is no longer in development. After an intense audition process, reportedly involving a 'Madonna Boot Camp,' actress Julia Garner had won the starring role. Other actresses in the running were Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Bebe Rexha, and more.
Five Films from The New Yorker Studios Receive Oscar Nominations Photo
Five Films from The New Yorker Studios Receive Oscar Nominations
Every shorts category is represented: “Stranger at the Gate” and “Haulout” were nominated in the Documentary Short Film category; “Ice Merchants” and “The Flying Sailor” were nominated in the Animated Short Film category; and “Night Ride” was nominated in the Live Action Short Film category.

From This Author - Michael Major


James Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas EngagementJames Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement
January 24, 2023

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are coming to Las Vegas for a five-night, exclusive engagement at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The shows will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2023. Citi is the official card of James Taylor and His All-Star Band’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale.
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco SplitBrendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split
January 24, 2023

Brendan Urie, the frontman of the popular band Panic! at the Disco, has announced that the band is splitting up. In an Instagram post, Urie shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child, leading to the band's split after their upcoming European tour.
Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!
January 24, 2023

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced. Notable nominees included Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Diane Warren, Lady Gaga, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, and The Whale. Check out the complete list of nominations now!
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENSkip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
January 23, 2023

Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others.
Hannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise CampaignHannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise Campaign
January 23, 2023

Hannah Waddingham, the West End cast of Hamilton, and more have voiced their support for Equity's Stand Up For 17% campaign. The newly-launched campaign calls for a 17% pay raise for West End performers and stage management, among other improvements. Miriam Margolyes, Matthew Modine, The Mouse Trap and Moulin Rouge have also shared their support.
share