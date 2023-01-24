Joe Kenda Returns to ID with HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE

In HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE, Lt. Joe Kenda trades in his own case files to bring viewers astounding investigations from across the country, with each episode profiling a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped bring justice for the victim.

Presented by the riveting raconteur whose gruff voice and witty commentary keep us hanging on every word, Joe Kenda guides us through the complex twists and turns of each case and the dogged detective work it took to solve the seemingly unsolvable.

Six all-new episodes of HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE premiere on ID beginning Wednesday, January 25 at 10/9c, and are available to stream on discovery+.

Joe Kenda knows that it takes a rare breed to be an AMERICAN DETECTIVE, and he uses his new series to showcase other detectives whose tireless efforts solved a tragic puzzle and helped put a killer behind bars.

In the premiere episode, "Prodigal Son," hardworking father of five lies dead on his kitchen floor with a bullet to the back of the head. To get to the bottom of the mystery, Det. James Colley must untangle a web of twisted relationships and bizarre fantasies.

Additional episode premieres on ID include:

The Creek Premieres Wednesday, February 1 at 10/9c

A home health care aide's body floats in a rural Connecticut creek, and detective Garritt Kelly joins the investigation to bring justice to a community gripped by fear. But Kelly will need to employ burgeoning forensic technology to secure a conviction.

Run the Wickets Premieres Wednesday, February 8 at 10/9c

The former mayor of Potowan Point, Ohio, turns up dead in his hunting cabin. Detective Ryan Allar and his team begin the search to figure out if this is political retaliation or something more personal. What they find hits a little too close to home.

Radio Silence Premieres Wednesday, February 15 at 10/9c

The body of a promising young radio host turns up on the side of the road in south Houston. When Detective Brian Harris arrives to determine who wanted the second-generation immigrant dead, he uncovers a tragic tale of love and deceit.

Drugstore Cowboy Premieres Wednesday, February 22 at 10/9c

The murder of a young entrepreneur in the entranceway of his family home, sends shockwaves through his affluent seaside community. To catch the killer, Detective Dale Mason must navigate a tangled conspiracy and outwit a band of career criminals.

Death Roll Premieres Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c

Gunshots ring out in broad daylight, killing a young mother of four just steps from her workplace in Carson, California. Veteran detective Louie Aguilera works hard to find the assailant, but the investigation leads him across international borders.

About Joe Kenda:

Lt. Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department, spent 21 years chasing killers as a homicide detective and commander of the MAJOR CRIMES unit. Kenda and his team solved 356 of his 387 homicide cases, getting a 92 percent solve rate-one of the highest in the country.

After retiring from law enforcement, he starred in Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, an American true-crime documentary series that ran for nine seasons on Investigation Discovery (ID). He has written two books, "I Will Find You" and "Killer Triggers," and his new series American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda is streaming on discovery+ with season two releasing January 26, 2022.

HOMICIDE HUNTER: AMERICAN DETECTIVE is produced for ID and discovery+ by Jupiter Entertainment.