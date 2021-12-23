Joan Didion, Screenwriter of A STAR IS BORN, Passes Away at 87

Joan Didion, the celebrated writer and journalist, has passed away at 87.

Deadline reports that Didion passed away last Thursday due to complications of Parkinson's disease in her Manhattan home.

Didion won the National Book Award for The Year of Magical Thinking, her other popular novels included Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, Run River, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album.

Didion wrote the screenplay for the 1976 film adaption of A Star is Born, which starred Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. She wrote the script alongside John Gregory Dunne, who she also collaborated with for Up Close and Personal, which starred Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert Redford.

Didion's work was seen on the stage in 2007 with an adaption of her book The Year of Magical Thinking. The play was produced at the Booth Theatre and starred Vanessa Redgrave.

