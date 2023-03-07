Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield & More to Present at the Oscars

Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, Elizabeth Banks, John Cho, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver have joined the roster of presenters at the 95th Oscars.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, "The Oscars" will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony.

Oscar-winning multihyphenate David Byrne, Oscar-nominated actor Stephanie Hsu and music trio Son Lux will perform the Oscar-nominated song "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Rihanna will perform the Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Sofia Carson, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren, will perform the Oscar-nominated song "Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman." The Oscar-nominated song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" will be performed at the 95th Oscars.

The 95th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

ABOUT THE ACADEMY

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.