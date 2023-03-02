Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson & More to Present at the Oscars

Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Glenn Close, and more will present at the Oscars this year.

Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe, Riz Ahmed, Jennifer Connelly, Troy Kotsur, Questlove, Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Dwayne Johnson, and Zoe Saldaña are also set to appear.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony.

Oscar-winning multihyphenate David Byrne, Oscar-nominated actor Stephanie Hsu and music trio Son Lux will perform the Oscar-nominated song "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Rihanna will perform the Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Sofia Carson, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren, will perform the Oscar-nominated song "Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman." The Oscar-nominated song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" will be performed at the 95th Oscars.

Ariana DeBose won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress last year for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Host of the 2022 Tony Awards, DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. She will voice a role in a new Disney animated movie musical, out later this year.