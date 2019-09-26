Jenna Raine to Tour with In Real Life this October

Singer, songwriter Jenna Raine will be going on tour with Hollywood Records band In Real Life in the month of October! The news come on the heels of her latest release "Be Like You" and the announcement of her EP Be Like You out on Oct 25th.

Jenna co-wrote "Be Like You" with Kaydence (Beyonce, Ariana Grande) and Caso (Beyonce). Drawing inspiration from the Magic Mirror in Snow White, the fairytale - themed music video follows Jenna as she reflects on she is and who she wants to be.

She recently performed at Arthur Ashe Kids Day in New York and at Disney Du Jour Dance Party in Epcot at Walt Disney World. Currently she's on the High School Nation tour till Sep 27th.





