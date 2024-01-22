Jazz Singer Angie Wells Returns To Perform At The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards

The awards will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

A master of many talents, Angie Wells is not only an accomplished Emmy-nominated make-up artist but also a celebrated jazz singer. Wells returns to the 11th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) Awards, presented by Ardell, bringing her vocal talents to the star-studded event.

The MUAHS Awards gala, honoring outstanding achievements of both make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater, will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The announcement was made TODAY by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

In addition to three successful albums, Wells touts a plethora of talented film credits as department head for hair and make-up including Cheaper by the Dozen, Promising Young Woman, and Harriet, among many others.  Her numerous television credits include two Emmy nominations for her work on MAD MEN and as Department Head on Gifted Hands – The Ben Carson Story.

Her recent work also includes Black-ish, Survivor, The Oscars, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Mudbound, Sylvie's Love, and Insecure, among many others. Her additional awards include four nominations for the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Awards and nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association and the NAACP Image Awards.

Wells' debut album “Well Swung” (Robo Records, 2010) received rave reviews and seven years later she released “Love and Mischief” (SayWhyNot Music, 2017). Her third album, “Truth Be Told,” produced by John Clayton, is the latest chapter in the artist's journey as a jazz singer.

Angie has performed at various festivals in the U.S. including the Telluride Jazz Festival, the Jazz at LACMA Series, and the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest as the guest vocalist for Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers. Additionally, notable performances in France include the Festival MoZ'aique, the Festival Jazz au Château, the Festival Jazz de Collioure and the Festival Jazz de Monségur.

As previously announced, Michael Westmore, Oscar and Emmy-winning make-up artist known for his iconic work on Rocky, Star Trek, Mask and Raging Bull, will be honored with the esteemed Vanguard Award. Kevin Haney, Oscar-and Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for his work on Driving Miss Daisy, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3 and Hocus Pocus 2; and Ora T. Green, Emmy-nominated hair stylist known for her work on Star Trek: Nemesis, Blade and Good Times, will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Returning as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert at submissions.muahs@gmail.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org

The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: Ardell;  Diamond Level: Nigel Beauty Emporium, Universal Pictures; Platinum Level: Eminence Organic Skin Care, BigMack Hair & Makeup Trailers; Gold Level: Bespoke Pro Designs, I.A.T.S.E., Kizo Lab, Le Mieux Skin Care; Silver Level: belif Skincare, Cinema Secrets, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, Jane Iredale, MAC Cosmetics, Premiere Products Inc., RCMA Makeup, Skin Illustrator. Gift Bag Sponsors include Ardell, belif Skincare, Beautyblender, Cinema Secrets, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, Elemis, Emninence Organics, Bespoke Pro Designs,Garnier, Hairstory, Iconic London, Jane Iredale, LeMieux Skincare, Kizo Lab, MAC Cosmetics, RCMA Makeup, Urban Decay, Wrinkles Schminkles; Media Sponsors: Below the Line, The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.



