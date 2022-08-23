Jay Baruchel & Glenn Howerton Set For BLACKBERRY Film

BLACKBERRY, directed by Matt Johnson (The Dirties, Operation Avalanche), has wrapped production.

The film tells the story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone, and stars an ensemble cast including Jay Baruchel (This Is The End, Knocked Up), Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, A.P. Bio), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Saw), Saul Rubinek (Hunters, True Romance), Rich Sommer (The Devil Wears Prada, Mad Men), Martin Donovan (Tenet, Big Little Lies), Michael IRONSIDE (Total Recall, Scanners) and Matt Johnson (The Dirties, Operation Avalanche).

XYZ Films, who co-financed the film, will be introducing the project to buyers at TIFF. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.

The film is produced by Niv Fichman (Enemy, The Red Violin), Matthew Miller (The Dirties, Operation Avalanche), Fraser Ash (Possessor, Closet Monster) and Kevin Krikst (Possessor, Closet Monster). BLACKBERRY is a Rhombus Media and Zapruder Films production, with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates, in association with CBC Films, IPR.VC; and XYZ Films, who are also executive producing.

Johnson and Miller adapted the screenplay from the #1 National Bestseller "Losing the Signal: THE UNTOLD STORY Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry" written by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff.

Johnson and Miller are repped by 3 Arts Entertainment. Baruchel is repped by CAA and Thruline Entertainment, Howerton is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment, Elwes is repped by APA and LINK Entertainment, Rubinek is repped by Noble Caplan Abrams and Artists & Representatives, Sommer is repped by Innovative Artists and Davis Spylios Management, Donovan is repped by Buchwald and GGA, IRONSIDE is repped by TalentWorks and The Artist Representation Company.