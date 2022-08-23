Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jay Baruchel & Glenn Howerton Set For BLACKBERRY Film

Jay Baruchel & Glenn Howerton Set For BLACKBERRY Film

The film recently wrapped production.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

BLACKBERRY, directed by Matt Johnson (The Dirties, Operation Avalanche), has wrapped production.

The film tells the story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone, and stars an ensemble cast including Jay Baruchel (This Is The End, Knocked Up), Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, A.P. Bio), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Saw), Saul Rubinek (Hunters, True Romance), Rich Sommer (The Devil Wears Prada, Mad Men), Martin Donovan (Tenet, Big Little Lies), Michael IRONSIDE (Total Recall, Scanners) and Matt Johnson (The Dirties, Operation Avalanche).

XYZ Films, who co-financed the film, will be introducing the project to buyers at TIFF. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.

The film is produced by Niv Fichman (Enemy, The Red Violin), Matthew Miller (The Dirties, Operation Avalanche), Fraser Ash (Possessor, Closet Monster) and Kevin Krikst (Possessor, Closet Monster). BLACKBERRY is a Rhombus Media and Zapruder Films production, with the participation of Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates, in association with CBC Films, IPR.VC; and XYZ Films, who are also executive producing.

Johnson and Miller adapted the screenplay from the #1 National Bestseller "Losing the Signal: THE UNTOLD STORY Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry" written by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff.

Johnson and Miller are repped by 3 Arts Entertainment. Baruchel is repped by CAA and Thruline Entertainment, Howerton is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment, Elwes is repped by APA and LINK Entertainment, Rubinek is repped by Noble Caplan Abrams and Artists & Representatives, Sommer is repped by Innovative Artists and Davis Spylios Management, Donovan is repped by Buchwald and GGA, IRONSIDE is repped by TalentWorks and The Artist Representation Company.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Kathy Kosins To Embark on UK Tour Alongside New Single 'Let's Rewind' with Bob BaldwinKathy Kosins To Embark on UK Tour Alongside New Single 'Let's Rewind' with Bob Baldwin
August 23, 2022

The award-winning, Detroit-native will hit several UK spots including Pizza Express Soho, The Pheasantry Chelsea and Hampstead Jazz Club. Kosins, known for her energetic and eclectic musical palette and distinguished international performance history, is thrilled to  return overseas. Check out the new single and tour dates now!
Vermont Trans-Trio THUS LOVE Release 'Family Man'Vermont Trans-Trio THUS LOVE Release 'Family Man'
August 23, 2022

THUS LOVE is a band—but also so much more. The Brattleboro, Vermont trio stand together, a bond cemented by their experience as outsiders looking in. For THUS LOVE, DIY is an ethos that reflects not only their musical vision but their very existence as three self-identifying trans artists. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates now!
Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch LineupChris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch Lineup
August 23, 2022

The BeachLife Ranch lineup of top talent includes: The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Wilco, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cam, Chris Shiflett, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, and more.
Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'
August 23, 2022

he Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Elijah Wolf released a new single “Holding This In.” The song was co-written by Josh Jaeger and continues his creative partnership with producer Sam Cohen who produced his 2021 single “Yesterday, With You” and full length album Brighter Lighting.
VIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES TrailerVIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Trailer
August 23, 2022

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold. Watch the new video now!