Javier Bardem Receives the Inaugural International Icon Award at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards

The Hollywood Critics Association announced TODAY that Javier Bardem will be receiving the inaugural International Icon Award at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards, which were held last night at the Avalon Hollywood and live streamed on the official HCA YouTube Channel.

The HCA International Icon Award recognizes extraordinary artists whose outstanding work have transcended all barriers, impacting a worldwide audience with the universal language of excellence. Talent, like a shining luminary, knows no boundaries.

"One of the greatest actors alive, Javier Bardem has moved and electrified audiences for decades with a unique combination of raw talent, grace, refined skills and unparalleled commitment to the craft," says HCA President Nestor Bentancor.

"The celebrated Spaniard proved once again in 2021 his astonishing range with three brilliant performances in very different, but equally impressive films: Being the Ricardos, Dune, and The Good Boss. As a Hispanic film lover, it fills me with joy and pride to see such an illustrious member of our community continuously leaving such a profound mark in Hollywood and the global entertainment industry. It will be an honor for our organization to honor someone that embodies the title of an international icon."

As Spain's most internationally acclaimed actor, Academy Award® winner JAVIER BARDEM has captivated audiences worldwide with his diverse performances. He is currently starring in Being the Ricardos as the ground-breaking entertainer and producer Desi Arnaz, for which Bardem was nominated for an Academy Award and a SAG Award.

Bardem can also be seen in Denis Villeneuve's epic science-fiction film Dune, and will reprise his role in the highly anticipated sequel. Additionally, Bardem currently stars in the Spanish film The Good Boss, directed by friend and frequent collaborator Fernando León de Aranoa. The film was nominated for a record breaking 20 Goya Awards and received three, including Best Actor for Javier. Upcoming roles include some lighter fare with Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile based on the beloved children's book by Bernard Waber for November 2022 and The Little Mermaid, featuring Bardem as KING Tritan for 2023.

Presenters at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards will include Robin de Jesús, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Demi Singleton, Sophia Ali, Cooper Raiff, Jay Pharoah, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Brian d'Arcy James, Ron Perlman, Tia Carrere, Sandra Mae Frank, Alexandra Shipp, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marlee Matlin, Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Doug Jones, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Kaitlyn Dever, and Ciarán Hinds.