Janet Mock & Ryan Murphy Will Collaborate on JANET

Deadline reports that Janet Mock, who writes, directs, and produces "Pose," will partner with Ryan Murphy to produce "Janet." The film is a profille of Washington Post journalist Janet Cooke.

Cooke famously won a Pulitzer Prize in 1981 for her investigative piece "Jimmy's World" only to have it TAKEN AWAY when it was revealed she made the entire story up.

Mock, who is the first Black trans woman to have an overall deal with a major studio, will pen the script with Ned Martel, who is a former editor at the Washington Post. Mock also directs.

"Helming Janet Cooke's story is a full circle moment for me," said Mock. "I began my career as a journalist, dreaming of telling stories that mattered for a living. I am thrilled to partner with Netflix for my feature debut, centered on a young black woman at the Washington Post and her ambitious and complicated quest to make the front page - no matter what."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories