Jane Goodall Series Sets Season 3 Premiere on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has announced an all-new season three of the Emmy award-winning original series “Jane.” The mission-driven series for kids and families is inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace, who also makes a special appearance in the upcoming season. From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (“Dino Dana,” “Endlings,” “Ghostwriter”), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, the five-episode, third installment of “Jane” premieres globally on Friday, April 18 on Apple TV+.

Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered ANIMALS. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect WILD animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

“I’m excited for the new adventures to come on ‘Jane,’ and I was delighted to make a guest appearance this season,” said Dr. Jane Goodall. “It’s been amazing seeing this project come to life and I’m moved that my lifelong work with animals and the natural world has inspired it. It’s wonderful to see young people, like Jane Garcia and members of Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots around the world, embracing their curiosity, compassion, and determination to make a difference for our planet. After all, they are the future, and with knowledge and empathy, they can help create a better world for all living things. I hope it will spark even more positive action in the hearts of children everywhere.”

From Sinking Ship Entertainment, “Jane,” a live action/CGI blended series, is created by company partner Johnson, who executive produces alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather. The series recently won a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program, a DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement, an Imagen Award for Best Young Actor Ava Louise Murchison and was recognized by the Environmental Media Association Awards in the Children’s Television category. “Jane” marks the second Apple Original series produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining acclaimed, Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Ghostwriter.”

