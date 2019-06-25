Jamie XX, Vince Staples, Lil Nas X to Perform at 2019 Adult Swim Festival

After a successful debut last year that brought together over 20,000 fans from all 50 states and 22 different countries, the Adult Swim Festival is headed back west for a super-sized two-day event in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the public today at 12 p.m. PT for the second annual festival, happening Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at Los Angeles' newest entertainment venue Banc Of California Stadium. This year's line-up features top bands and musical artists, comedians, interactive games and one-of-a-kind fan experiences that only Adult Swim can bring to life.

Once again, fans will be taken down curatorial rabbit holes with an entertainment that spans genres and generations, placing ground breaking performers of today alongside top established artists of our time, a balance between the treasured and the new. The weekend will feature high profile performances by Dethklok, Jamie xx, Vince Staples, Young Thug, Captain Murphy, THE ERIC ANDRE SHOW Live!, Tierra Whack, Lil Nas X,and many more.

This year's festival will also have a one-of-a-kind, 360° fan experience with a special never before seen RICK AND MORTY season four screening on Saturday, a ROBOT CHICKEN Intergalatic Power Summit, Squidbillies 10 Man Bunkhouse Stampede, a discussion with Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal), exclusive talent appearances, panels, meet and greets, merchandise, games, and more!

The Adult Swim Singles Program, which launched in 2010, has published more than 250 free new music tracks from emerging artists alongside industry favorites and has generated more than 20 million SoundCloud streams over the last five years, featuring nearly than 150 artists.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Dethklok

Captain Murphy

Geto Boys

Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble

Iron Reagan

HEALTH

Inter Arma

Speedy Ortiz

Cooly G

DAWN

Sarah Squirm

Conner O'Malley

Three Busy Debras

and more!

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Jamie xx

Vince Staples

The ERIC ANDRE Show Live!

Tierra Whack

Young Thug

Lil Nas X

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

CupcakKe

clipping.

Negative Gemini

No Joy

Joe Pera

Jena Friedman

Wham City

and more!

Tickets start at $49 and up. Fans 18+ can also sign up to receive the latest news on festival activities, updated music and comedy line-ups and ticketing options at AdultSwimFestival.com.





