JOHN EARLY: NOW MORE THAN EVER to Debut on HBO Max in June

The HBO Original stand-up comedy special JOHN EARLY: NOW MORE THAN EVER airs on HBO in June and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

In his first HBO comedy special, John Early brings his unique blend of cutting commentary, pop star swagger, and all-around loveable hilarity to Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York. In the style of a gritty 70s rockumentary, Early performs stand-up and explosive song covers from Britney to Neil Young, intercut with Spinal Tap-esque backstage sketches.

John Early: "I am so excited to finally come out to the world as the lead singer of my band John Early and The Lemon Squares. I had the time of my life singing some of my favorite songs and sweating my brains out at the taping, and I can't wait for more people to finally see this sacred show I've been doing some version of over the past 10 years in New York. I could not feel any cooler to have the support of alt comedy legends Abso Lutely Productions and for this to be airing on the crown jewel that is HBO."

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming: "John has an unmistakable comedic voice, and this special showcases his immense talents in stand-up, sketch and music. We're so happy to see his vision come to life, and we think viewers will be as in love with it as we are."

Early is an actor, comedian, writer, and producer. His A24 sketch special "Would It Kill You To Laugh?" co-created with his partner Kate Berlant, was recently nominated for a Critics' Choice Award. He starred in five seasons of the critically beloved Max Original dark comedy series "Search Party" and co-starred in the comedy series "The Afterparty" with Tiffany Haddish.

He wrote, starred in, and executive produced his own episode of "The Characters" and the critically acclaimed web series "555," also with Berlant. In the New York theater world, he produced a revival of Wallace Shawn's "Marie and Bruce" and directed Jacqueline Novak's hit off-Broadway show "Get On Your Knees." Early's film feature credits include "Neighbors 2," "Beatriz at Dinner," "The Disaster Artist," and "Other People."

He can also be seen in "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp," "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later," "Broad City," "High Maintenance," "30 Rock," "I Think You Should Leave," "At Home with Amy Sedaris," "Portlandia," and HBO's "Los Espookys."

Written and performed by John Early; executive produced by John Early, Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim and Janel Kranking for Abso Lutely Productions; directed by Emily Allan and Leah Hennessey.