Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JAY LENO'S GARAGE Season Seven to Premiere on CNBC Next Month

JAY LENO'S GARAGE Season Seven to Premiere on CNBC Next Month

The series returns for season seven on Wednesday, September 7th at 10PM ET/PT.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 8, 2022  

CNBC TODAY announced "Jay Leno's Garage," hosted by legendary comedian Jay Leno, returns for season seven on Wednesday, September 7th at 10PM ET/PT with eight all-new episodes that take a look at the future of cars.

This season, Jay brings viewers into the groundbreaking world of electric vehicles and alternative fuel sources, while featuring new technology, exclusive rides, and celebrity car heads including Brie Larson, Post Malone, Gaten Matarazzo, Kelly Clarkson, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pitbull, James Marsden, Danica Patrick, Alfonso Ribeiro, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Tig Notaro, Reggie Watts, Tony Hawk, Mike Rowe, Jim Jefferies, Jeff Dunham, Diego Boneta and more.

Jay also gets up close and personal with Elon Musk, as he gets unprecedented access to the SpaceX "Starbase" facility in Texas, and an exclusive look at the most advanced rocket engine ever made.

"I am a huge believer in innovation," said Leno. "This season I went down to Starbase in Texas to talk with the only person to send an actual car into outer space, Elon Musk. And Gaten Matarazzo from 'Stranger Things' gets to drive some strange things as well as Brie Larson, Post Malone, Pitbull, Kelly Clarkson, Jamie Lee Curtis and racecar legend Danica Patrick comes out of retirement to drive with us in an exclusive hypercar."

"Jay's knowledge and enthusiasm for the ever-evolving automotive industry is truly unmatched," said Denise Contis, Executive Vice President and Head of Content, CNBC Primetime. "This series captures the spirit of innovation and inspiration that is at the core of all of our primetime programming."

In the September 7th season premiere episode entitled "Premiere Cars," Brie Larson-Captain Marvel herself-kicks off "Jay Leno's Garage" with the newly released Nissan Z-and teaches Jay how to fly! Actor and TV host Alfonso Ribeiro reveals his secret passion! Car journalist and general funny guy Jonny Lieberman plays everyone's favorite gameshow-Stump a Car Nerd! And Jay tours the Divergent factory--a car manufacturer that is revolutionizing the auto industry-with their latest in 3-D technology.

"Jay Leno's Garage" is a star-studded, action-packed exploration of all things automotive. Leno and his celebrity friends are only happy to celebrate anything on four wheels - from extravagant supercars to the wildest art cars, never forgetting that it's the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories.

"Jay Leno's Garage" is produced by Original Productions, a Fremantle Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Jay Leno, Jeff Hasler, Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila, Brian Lovett and Abby Schwarzwalder as executive producers. David Swift serves as co-executive producer. Deb Savo is the executive producer for CNBC.

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage, business content and general news consumed by more than 557 million people per month across all platforms.

The network's 15 live hours a day of news programming in NORTH AMERICA (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


The Joy Formidable Announce 'Into The Blue' Deluxe Edition
August 8, 2022

Celebrated Welsh, alt-rock band The Joy Formidable are proud to announce the band's Into The Blue Deluxe Edition. Out digitally in September, the forthcoming release includes two new songs as well as new artwork to commemorate the release. Watch the lyric video for 'Somewhere New' now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
VIDEO: Watch 'Bad Bad News' From 13: THE MUSICAL on Netflix
August 8, 2022

Netflix has shared the music video for 'Bad Bad News' from the upcoming film adaption of 13: the Musical. The new music video features Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Liam Wignall, Frankie McNellis, and more. The cast of 13: the Musical also includes Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, and more.
Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams, Joanna Cassidy and Kehlani to Guest Star in THE L WORD: GENERATION Q on Showtime
August 8, 2022

Previous guest stars Rosie O’Donnell and Laurel Holloman also return in their recurring roles of Carrie and Tina, respectively. In addition, Jamie Clayton has been upped to series regular this season playing Tess, the bar manager at Dana’s who becomes intertwined with Shane (Katherine Moennig) in work and love.
ASTRUS* Releases New Single 'Soldier Boy'
August 8, 2022

Rising Dallas-based musician ASTRUS* shares his latest single, “Soldier Boy.” The cinematic instrumental covered by Astrus's dramatic and detailed lyrics make the track perfect in a movie with its main character vibes. “Soldier Boy” follows his last release, the upbeat and energetic “clean up my mess.” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Taylor Edwards Signs with EMPIRE, Dreamcatcher Management & CAA
August 8, 2022

When Taylor Edwards released her single, “Call Your Sister,” last year, she had no idea a song so personal would strike a chord with millions of listeners and social media followers. Taylor’s talent, insightful songwriting and drive caught the attention of EMPIRE, Dreamcatcher Management and leading entertainment and sports agency CAA,