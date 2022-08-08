JAY LENO'S GARAGE Season Seven to Premiere on CNBC Next Month

CNBC TODAY announced "Jay Leno's Garage," hosted by legendary comedian Jay Leno, returns for season seven on Wednesday, September 7th at 10PM ET/PT with eight all-new episodes that take a look at the future of cars.

This season, Jay brings viewers into the groundbreaking world of electric vehicles and alternative fuel sources, while featuring new technology, exclusive rides, and celebrity car heads including Brie Larson, Post Malone, Gaten Matarazzo, Kelly Clarkson, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pitbull, James Marsden, Danica Patrick, Alfonso Ribeiro, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Tig Notaro, Reggie Watts, Tony Hawk, Mike Rowe, Jim Jefferies, Jeff Dunham, Diego Boneta and more.

Jay also gets up close and personal with Elon Musk, as he gets unprecedented access to the SpaceX "Starbase" facility in Texas, and an exclusive look at the most advanced rocket engine ever made.

"I am a huge believer in innovation," said Leno. "This season I went down to Starbase in Texas to talk with the only person to send an actual car into outer space, Elon Musk. And Gaten Matarazzo from 'Stranger Things' gets to drive some strange things as well as Brie Larson, Post Malone, Pitbull, Kelly Clarkson, Jamie Lee Curtis and racecar legend Danica Patrick comes out of retirement to drive with us in an exclusive hypercar."

"Jay's knowledge and enthusiasm for the ever-evolving automotive industry is truly unmatched," said Denise Contis, Executive Vice President and Head of Content, CNBC Primetime. "This series captures the spirit of innovation and inspiration that is at the core of all of our primetime programming."

In the September 7th season premiere episode entitled "Premiere Cars," Brie Larson-Captain Marvel herself-kicks off "Jay Leno's Garage" with the newly released Nissan Z-and teaches Jay how to fly! Actor and TV host Alfonso Ribeiro reveals his secret passion! Car journalist and general funny guy Jonny Lieberman plays everyone's favorite gameshow-Stump a Car Nerd! And Jay tours the Divergent factory--a car manufacturer that is revolutionizing the auto industry-with their latest in 3-D technology.

"Jay Leno's Garage" is a star-studded, action-packed exploration of all things automotive. Leno and his celebrity friends are only happy to celebrate anything on four wheels - from extravagant supercars to the wildest art cars, never forgetting that it's the people behind the wheel who provide the real stories.

"Jay Leno's Garage" is produced by Original Productions, a Fremantle Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Jay Leno, Jeff Hasler, Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila, Brian Lovett and Abby Schwarzwalder as executive producers. David Swift serves as co-executive producer. Deb Savo is the executive producer for CNBC.

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage, business content and general news consumed by more than 557 million people per month across all platforms.

The network's 15 live hours a day of news programming in NORTH AMERICA (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.